Europe's Call for More Work on U.S. Ukraine Peace Plan

In a joint declaration, European leaders have acknowledged a 28-point U.S. peace proposal for Ukraine as a viable starting point, though they insist it demands further refinement.

The meeting, which took place alongside the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, included discussions with the Group of Seven and focused on ensuring the proposal's durability and fairness.

The leaders emphasized their unwavering commitment to maintaining Ukraine's territorial integrity and expressed unease over potential constraints on Ukrainian military capabilities. They also called for EU and NATO consensus on related aspects.

