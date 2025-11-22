Left Menu

Europe's Call for More Work on U.S. Ukraine Peace Plan

European leaders stated that a 28-point U.S. peace plan for Ukraine needs further development. They stressed the importance of not altering borders by force and expressed concerns about limitations on Ukraine’s military. Agreement from the EU and NATO is required on relevant points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a joint declaration, European leaders have acknowledged a 28-point U.S. peace proposal for Ukraine as a viable starting point, though they insist it demands further refinement.

The meeting, which took place alongside the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, included discussions with the Group of Seven and focused on ensuring the proposal's durability and fairness.

The leaders emphasized their unwavering commitment to maintaining Ukraine's territorial integrity and expressed unease over potential constraints on Ukrainian military capabilities. They also called for EU and NATO consensus on related aspects.

