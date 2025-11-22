Left Menu

India's Labour Codes: A Global Leap Towards Modern Workforce Standards

India's newly notified labour codes have received global recognition from the International Labour Organization and International Social Security Association. These reforms aim to formalize employment, strengthen worker protection, and align with global standards. The move marks a step forward in enhancing social protection and minimum wage frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's newly implemented labour codes have captured international attention, notably from the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Social Security Association (ISSA), who have praised the reforms as a positive stride towards modernizing the workforce.

The Central Government announced the notification of four significant labour codes, streamlining 29 existing labour laws. These sweeping changes are designed to formalize employment, bolster worker protection, and make the labour ecosystem more globally competitive and compliant.

The reform package includes the Code on Wages, 2019, Industrial Relations Code, 2020, Code on Social Security, 2020, and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, positioning India as a leader in setting global labour and social security standards.

