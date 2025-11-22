Left Menu

Defending Borders: Vigilance in Rapidly Changing Times

In a powerful address, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha urged constant vigilance by the armed forces amid ongoing threats. Speaking at an eye camp in Udhampur, Sinha lauded their sacrifices and emphasized continual adaptation to evolving security challenges. He also highlighted a significant terror network disruption by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-11-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive address in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha implored the armed forces to maintain vigilance amid persistent threats, alluding to adversarial attempts to disrupt peace and India's progress.

He applauded efforts at 'Op Drishti,' a significant eye camp where over 2,000 individuals underwent screenings and 400 surgeries, marking its success. Lt Governor Sinha praised the sacrifices made by the Indian Army, acknowledging its fundamental role in fostering national unity and peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha cited a crucial police operation dismantling a terrorist network poised to execute attacks across India, highlighting the necessity for continued alertness to safeguard national unity and integrity. Defence officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also recognized the commendable work of the Northern Command and its associated medical services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

