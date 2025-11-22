Left Menu

Crackdown on Coal Mafia: ED Seizes Rs 14 Crore in Alleged Illegal Operations

The Enforcement Directorate seized cash and gold worth over Rs 14 crore during raids against a coal mafia network in Jharkhand and West Bengal. The operation revealed illegal mining and sale of coal. Documents seized support the initial FIRs and expose an organized crime syndicate generating massive profits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized cash and gold valued at more than Rs 14 crore during an operation targeting an alleged coal mafia network across Jharkhand and West Bengal, the agency announced on Saturday.

Raids launched on Friday spanned 44 locations, focusing on large-scale illegal activities related to coal—ranging from mining to sales. The ED revealed that significant assets, including cash, jewellery, digital devices, and property deeds, were seized, all linked to this underground network.

The operation took cognisance of several FIRs filed, leading to a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The findings corroborated the FIR allegations and unveiled an organized racket operating in collaboration with local authorities. More than 100 ED officials conducted the searches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

