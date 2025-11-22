Bihar's Promise of 'Sushasan': A New Era of Governance
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary emphasized the NDA government's commitment to good governance, vowing to tackle crime in the state. After a reshuffle, Choudhary received the Home portfolio from CM Nitish Kumar. He assured that Bihar will not replicate UP's policing model, focusing instead on maintaining order.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday reaffirmed the government's commitment to 'Sushasan' or good governance, stating that criminals will be driven out of the state.
In a significant rearrangement, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar assigned the Home portfolio to Choudhary after holding it for nearly 20 years. This move comes as part of the NDA's strategy to maintain law and order in Bihar.
During a press briefing, Choudhary dispelled any notions of adopting the Uttar Pradesh policing model, insisting that Bihar already embodies 'Sushasan'. He is scheduled to take charge of the Home department on Monday following the NDA's decisive electoral victory.
