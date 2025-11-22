Bihar's Promise of 'Sushasan': A New Era of Governance

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday reaffirmed the government's commitment to 'Sushasan' or good governance, stating that criminals will be driven out of the state.

In a significant rearrangement, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar assigned the Home portfolio to Choudhary after holding it for nearly 20 years. This move comes as part of the NDA's strategy to maintain law and order in Bihar.

During a press briefing, Choudhary dispelled any notions of adopting the Uttar Pradesh policing model, insisting that Bihar already embodies 'Sushasan'. He is scheduled to take charge of the Home department on Monday following the NDA's decisive electoral victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)