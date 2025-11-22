Left Menu

Thousands March in Serbia: A Year of Protest Against Violence

Thousands marched in Serbia's capital against violence towards students leading protests against President Vucic. The protests began after a tragic incident in Novi Sad, blamed on corruption. Despite demands for early elections, Vucic has intensified crackdowns, raising concerns about Serbia's EU accession prospects and governance issues.

Thousands March in Serbia: A Year of Protest Against Violence
On Saturday, thousands of protesters braved the cold and rain in Belgrade, Serbia, marking another demonstration against student-targeted violence. The protesters have been active for over a year, rallying against President Aleksandar Vucic's autocratic leadership.

The latest protest commemorated a disturbing event last year when pro-government supporters attacked drama students, sparking widespread outrage and leading to faculty blockades and daily rallies. During Saturday's march, demonstrators carried symbolic figures of the attackers and demanded the judiciary holds those responsible accountable.

The protests originated after a train station disaster in Novi Sad in 2024, blamed on negligence and corruption in state projects. Protesters have faced severe crackdowns and Vucic has ignored calls for early elections, which has further strained efforts for Serbia's EU accession. Detractors accuse him of corruption and ties to organized crime.

