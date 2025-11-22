Shivamogga Module Convicts Sentenced for Terrorism Charges
Two members of the Shivamogga module were sentenced to six years in prison for terrorism offences. Arrested in 2022, Zabiulla and Nadeem Faizal faced charges under anti-terror laws. Their sentences will run concurrently, with time in custody credited, as ordered by a special NIA court.
In a significant ruling, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has sentenced two individuals from the Shivamogga module to six years of rigorous imprisonment. The sentencing is linked to terrorism-related charges.
The convicted individuals, identified as Zabiulla (34) and Nadeem Faizal (29), were apprehended in 2022. They faced charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code for conspiracy, participating in terrorist activities, and associating with a banned organization.
The court's decision, delivered on Friday, mandates that the sentences will run concurrently. Furthermore, it grants them the credit for time already spent in custody, in accordance with Section 428 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
