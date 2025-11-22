Crackdown on Drug Network: Arrests and Asset Seizure in Jammu

In a significant development on Saturday, police in Jammu division arrested three drug peddlers and attached properties of two others amidst an ongoing crackdown on illegal narcotics trade. This move underscores the authorities' determination to dismantle drug networks operating in the region.

Raids across various locales, including a house in Katra town of the Reasi district, led to the recovery of over Rs 2 lakh and quantities of banned tablets, as reported by police. Arrests in Miran Sahib and Ware House areas yielded substantial heroin seizures, further highlighting the operation's success.

This anti-narcotics campaign also resulted in the attachment of properties under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA), signalling a resolute stance against habitual offenders involved in drug trafficking. Investigations continue, with more arrests anticipated as authorities follow multiple leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)