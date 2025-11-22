Left Menu

Crackdown on Drug Network: Arrests and Asset Seizure in Jammu

In a major crackdown, Jammu police arrested three drug peddlers and attached properties of others involved in narcotics trade. Raids in various areas led to the recovery of drugs and cash. The arrested individuals are part of a network under intense investigation. More arrests and findings are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:03 IST
Crackdown on Drug Network: Arrests and Asset Seizure in Jammu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development on Saturday, police in Jammu division arrested three drug peddlers and attached properties of two others amidst an ongoing crackdown on illegal narcotics trade. This move underscores the authorities' determination to dismantle drug networks operating in the region.

Raids across various locales, including a house in Katra town of the Reasi district, led to the recovery of over Rs 2 lakh and quantities of banned tablets, as reported by police. Arrests in Miran Sahib and Ware House areas yielded substantial heroin seizures, further highlighting the operation's success.

This anti-narcotics campaign also resulted in the attachment of properties under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA), signalling a resolute stance against habitual offenders involved in drug trafficking. Investigations continue, with more arrests anticipated as authorities follow multiple leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Plans Action Against Venezuela's Maduro

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Plans Action Against Venezuela's Maduro

 Global
2
Jack Nicklaus Takes a Swing at Revamping Joint Base Andrews Golf Courses

Jack Nicklaus Takes a Swing at Revamping Joint Base Andrews Golf Courses

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Fast-Track Deportation Expansion

Court Blocks Trump's Fast-Track Deportation Expansion

 Global
4
Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025