Karnataka and Kerala Police Strengthen Border Crime Crackdown

Police departments in Karnataka and Kerala are joining forces to tackle inter-state crime networks along their shared border. The agreement was reached Saturday during a high-level review meeting at the commissionerate, officials confirmed.

The meeting, chaired by Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy C H, included participation from key officials such as Kannur Range DIG Yatish Chandra G H and Kasaragod Superintendent of Police Vijay Bharath Reddy. Senior officers from the Mangaluru Commissionerate and Dakshina Kannada district also attended.

The focus was on enhancing operational coordination and intelligence-sharing to address challenges like cross-border criminal movement, organized crime, and the rise in narcotics trafficking. Enhanced data-sharing and real-time communication were identified as critical steps towards faster crime detection and improved law enforcement across state lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)