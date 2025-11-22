Left Menu

Karnataka and Kerala Police Strengthen Border Crime Crackdown

Police departments in Karnataka and Kerala have agreed to jointly combat inter-state crime networks along their border. This decision follows a high-level meeting aimed at addressing challenges like organized crime, narcotics trafficking, and pending arrest warrants. Enhanced data-sharing and joint operations are planned to improve law enforcement effectiveness.

Police departments in Karnataka and Kerala are joining forces to tackle inter-state crime networks along their shared border. The agreement was reached Saturday during a high-level review meeting at the commissionerate, officials confirmed.

The meeting, chaired by Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy C H, included participation from key officials such as Kannur Range DIG Yatish Chandra G H and Kasaragod Superintendent of Police Vijay Bharath Reddy. Senior officers from the Mangaluru Commissionerate and Dakshina Kannada district also attended.

The focus was on enhancing operational coordination and intelligence-sharing to address challenges like cross-border criminal movement, organized crime, and the rise in narcotics trafficking. Enhanced data-sharing and real-time communication were identified as critical steps towards faster crime detection and improved law enforcement across state lines.

