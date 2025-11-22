Teen Tragically Assaulted: Justice Pursued in Pakur

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Pakur district when a 17-year-old girl was reportedly gang-raped by her minor boyfriend and his three friends. The police acted promptly, arresting all involved, three of whom are minors.

The appalling incident occurred after the girl and her boyfriend returned from a fair, enjoying snacks in a field when the alleged attack took place in the early hours of Friday. The brave young girl alerted her parents immediately after the traumatic episode.

Swift action by the authorities resulted in the apprehension of the suspects, with minors placed in a remand home and the adult in jail. The assault was medically confirmed at Pakur Sadar Hospital, leading to the filing of charges under the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)