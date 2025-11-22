Chandigarh's Destiny: Tug of War Over Constitutional Amendment Sparks Political Tensions

The Centre's proposal to include Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution has ignited political tensions. The move is part of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2025, set to be introduced in the Parliament's Winter session. This inclusion would align Chandigarh with other Union territories lacking legislatures, like the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Political backlash is swift, with Congress, Akali Dal, and AAP reacting strongly against what they perceive as an attempt to undermine Punjab's claim to its capital. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring have been vocal in their opposition, warning against the repercussions of the proposal.

The Shiromani Akali Dal describes the Bill as a betrayal, threatening Punjab's administrative rights over Chandigarh. Despite the Centre's intentions, Punjab's political parties are poised to challenge the legislation. This development underscores the complex historical and political significance of Chandigarh as Punjab's capital city.

(With inputs from agencies.)