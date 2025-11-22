Left Menu

Operation Swift Return: Assam's Border Security Triumph

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-11-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 23:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Seven illegal migrants were returned to Bangladesh from Assam on Saturday, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Chief Minister praised the security forces for their efficient handling of the situation.

"At 12:15 AM, 7 illegal entrants were sent back through Gate 39," Sarma remarked, comparing the smooth operation to completing a Hollywood-style mission. His comments drew parallels with popular action films, underscoring the operation's speed and precision.

Sarma did not disclose the district from which the migrants were deported, but he commended the swift and steadfast efforts of the security forces involved in the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

