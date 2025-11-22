Operation Swift Return: Assam's Border Security Triumph
Seven illegal migrants were returned to Bangladesh from Assam as stated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The operation, praised for its efficiency, saw the migrants sent back through Gate 39. Sarma compared the security forces' efforts to action films and lauded their speed and strength.
"At 12:15 AM, 7 illegal entrants were sent back through Gate 39," Sarma remarked, comparing the smooth operation to completing a Hollywood-style mission. His comments drew parallels with popular action films, underscoring the operation's speed and precision.
Sarma did not disclose the district from which the migrants were deported, but he commended the swift and steadfast efforts of the security forces involved in the operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
