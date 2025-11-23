Negligence in Execution: Electoral Roll Revision Disruptions

In Uttar Pradesh, two Booth Level Officers have been suspended for alleged negligence during the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The suspension came after the officers ignored repeated directives from senior officials.

District Basic Shiksha Adhikari Ashish Kumar Singh disclosed that Shama Nafees, headmistress of Barainbag primary school, persistently defied instructions to fulfill her BLO responsibilities. Similarly, Anurag, an assistant teacher in Nausar Gumtiha School, allegedly refused to undertake his prescribed duties.

The Election Commission, expressing its discontent, categorized the officers' conduct as a violation of service rules. Following directives from District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi, the officers faced immediate suspension as the SIR commenced on November 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)