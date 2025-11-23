Left Menu

Negligence in Execution: Electoral Roll Revision Disruptions

Two Booth Level Officers were suspended in Uttar Pradesh for negligence during the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Despite repeated reminders, one headmistress and an assistant teacher neglected their duties. The Election Commission deemed their actions a service rule violation, leading to their immediate suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 23-11-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 00:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Uttar Pradesh, two Booth Level Officers have been suspended for alleged negligence during the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The suspension came after the officers ignored repeated directives from senior officials.

District Basic Shiksha Adhikari Ashish Kumar Singh disclosed that Shama Nafees, headmistress of Barainbag primary school, persistently defied instructions to fulfill her BLO responsibilities. Similarly, Anurag, an assistant teacher in Nausar Gumtiha School, allegedly refused to undertake his prescribed duties.

The Election Commission, expressing its discontent, categorized the officers' conduct as a violation of service rules. Following directives from District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi, the officers faced immediate suspension as the SIR commenced on November 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

