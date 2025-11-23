Left Menu

Unraveling the 2019 Norka Cyber Heist: Global Hunt Begins

The Kerala Crime Branch seeks international assistance to probe a 2019 cyberattack on Norka's communication system, involving unauthorized use of its SIP line resulting in a hefty bill. The investigation requires legal cooperation from the UK, Tunisia, Serbia, and Saudi Arabia, as India works to gather crucial foreign information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-11-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 09:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Crime Branch is extending its investigation internationally to crack a 2019 cyber intrusion case related to Norka's communication system. This pursuit for justice follows the unauthorized use of Norka's SIP line, which resulted in an unexpected bill amounting to Rs 83.35 lakh.

Officials confirmed that the state government has approved legal collaborations with agencies in the UK, Tunisia, Serbia, and Saudi Arabia. The hacking incident, which spanned from September 1 to September 22, 2019, involved the communication line handled by a contracted firm for Norka's global operations.

Given the absence of Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties with the involved countries, Indian investigators plan to issue Letters Rogatory and Mutual Legal Assistance requests, facilitated through the Ministry of Home Affairs. The probe's continuance hinges on obtaining vital information from international counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

