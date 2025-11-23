Left Menu

Explosive Discovery: Gelatin Sticks Found Near Uttarakhand School

Around 160 gelatin sticks were discovered near a school in Uttarakhand's Almora district. Initial investigations suggest the explosives, used in construction, were left by a contractor. Police are investigating further, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Champawat | Updated: 23-11-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 12:28 IST
Around 160 gelatin sticks were recently discovered hidden in bushes near a school in Uttarakhand's Almora district, officials revealed this Sunday.

Authorities have preliminarily ruled out any terrorist connections. Almora's Senior Superintendent of Police, Devendra Pincha, indicated that these explosives may have been left by a road construction contractor. The discovery took place on November 21 when Subhash Singh, the acting principal of Government Higher Secondary School in Dabhra, noticed suspicious packages.

In response, the police cordoned off the area and called in bomb and dog squads. A total of 161 cylindrical gelatin sticks were subsequently recovered from two nearby locations and were safely removed and sealed. A full investigation is underway, focusing on area contractors and laborers, and police have registered a case against unknown individuals under the Explosive Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

