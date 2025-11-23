Wildlife Traffickers Nabbed: Rare Turtles Rescued at Dumila Border

In a significant breakthrough against wildlife trafficking, two suspected smugglers were apprehended at the Dumila border with 74 rare turtles in their possession, officials announced on Sunday.

The traffickers, identified as Yanendra Gangwar and Arsh Pathania from Bareilly, were en route to Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand. Their operation was thwarted by a Karhal police team acting on a reliable tip-off.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Rahul Mithas confirmed that the vehicle used in the attempted smuggling has been confiscated. The suspects have been detained and are now facing legal proceedings following their arrest.

