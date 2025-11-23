Wildlife Traffickers Nabbed: Rare Turtles Rescued at Dumila Border
Two suspected wildlife traffickers were arrested with 74 rare turtles at the Dumila border. The accused, Yanendra Gangwar and Arsh Pathania, were transporting the turtles to Uttarakhand. Police intercepted their vehicle based on a tip-off, seizing it. The men have been jailed after interrogation.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough against wildlife trafficking, two suspected smugglers were apprehended at the Dumila border with 74 rare turtles in their possession, officials announced on Sunday.
The traffickers, identified as Yanendra Gangwar and Arsh Pathania from Bareilly, were en route to Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand. Their operation was thwarted by a Karhal police team acting on a reliable tip-off.
Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Rahul Mithas confirmed that the vehicle used in the attempted smuggling has been confiscated. The suspects have been detained and are now facing legal proceedings following their arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- wildlife
- traffickers
- turtles
- arrest
- Dumila
- Uttarakhand
- smuggling
- police
- tip-off
- legal proceedings
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Wildlife Smuggling in Jharkhand: Major Arrests Made
Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee Celebrations Shine with Book Launch on Political History
Uttarakhand's Push for Enhanced Safety Amidst Rising Wildlife Conflicts
Explosive Discovery: Gelatin Sticks Found Near Uttarakhand School
Uttarakhand Embraces Labour Reforms: A New Dawn for Workers