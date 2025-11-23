China-Japan Tensions Spike Amid Taiwan Remarks

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has strongly criticized remarks made by Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, describing them as 'shocking.' This comes as Japan's leader suggested a military response could follow a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan, raising tensions between the two nations.

Wang accused Takaichi of crossing a diplomatic 'red line' and warned against Japan's military intervention in Taiwan. The comments have sparked the most significant diplomatic crisis between China and Japan in years, now impacting trade and cultural relations. China, which views Taiwan as a part of its territory, expressed its stance to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Despite China's criticism, Japan's Foreign Ministry has rebuffed the claims, maintaining its commitment to peace. Taiwan's government has also criticized China's diplomatic actions, arguing they infringe on international law. With China being Japan's second-largest export market, ongoing disputes pose potential economic implications for both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)