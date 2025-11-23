Left Menu

New Strategic Base: Security Forces Establish Crucial Camp in Maoist Stronghold

Security forces have established a new operational base on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border at the former Maoist hideout, Karregutta Hills. This base aims to curb Maoist activities and facilitate local infrastructure improvements. The camp will also serve as a training center for jungle warfare and operational tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 23-11-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 14:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have established a new forward operating base at Karregutta Hills, a former Maoist stronghold along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, to curb regional Maoist activities and enhance local infrastructure.

According to officials, the 'Surakhsa Evam Jan Suvidha Camp' was set up on November 4 near Tadpala village, Bijapur district, and will serve as a base for Central Reserve Police Force battalions.

The camp's strategic presence aims to aid local development, with improved road connectivity, water, electricity, and educational facilities, and will also function as a training center for jungle warfare and field tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

