Election Commission Tightens Voter List Verification in Assam

The Election Commission of India has issued a directive for its field staff in Assam to carefully scrutinize electoral rolls to eliminate 'non-human' and 'no image' entries. This action follows reports of animal photographs appearing on voter lists in Bihar.

The poll body has instructed booth-level officers to verify entries and replace incorrect images with proper photographs of registered voters. This initiative is part of a larger effort to maintain the integrity and accuracy of voter lists in Assam.

The Commission has also emphasized the need for thorough revision processes, including removing duplicate entries and standardizing addresses. This measure aims to ensure the final voter list, set to be published in February 2026, meets high standards of accuracy and fairness.