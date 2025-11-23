Left Menu

TMC Worker Arrested for Threatening Electoral Officer in West Bengal

Jamirul Islam Molla, a TMC worker, was arrested in West Bengal for allegedly threatening a booth-level officer (BLO) over a dispute related to an electoral form. The officer filed complaints after Molla allegedly pressured him to alter voter lists and issued threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 14:40 IST
In West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, a political scandal unfolded as TMC worker Jamirul Islam Molla was apprehended over allegations of threatening a government official. The controversy erupted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a significant process in the state's political calendar.

Molla allegedly issued dire threats to booth-level officer Deepak Mahato following a dispute involving a 97-year-old voter's missing name from the 2002 electoral list. Reports indicate that Molla, considered close to the local TMC panchayat pradhan, attempted to coerce Mahato into altering official records.

The incident gained further attention after an audio clip of the conversation between Molla and Mahato surfaced online. The clip reportedly features threats to vandalize Mahato's home. The police have registered a case against Molla, and legal proceedings are underway as he appeared in Basirhat court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

