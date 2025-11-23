Left Menu

Houthi Court Orders Death Penalty for 'Foreign Spies'

A Houthi-controlled court in Yemen has sentenced 17 people to death for allegedly spying for U.S., Israeli, and Saudi intelligence. This marks the latest event in the Houthis' ongoing crackdown on foreign entities. Some defendants received prison sentences; one was acquitted. The verdicts can be appealed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 23-11-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 14:51 IST
Houthi Court Orders Death Penalty for 'Foreign Spies'
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Houthi-controlled court in Yemen's capital has taken a decisive stance, sentencing 17 individuals to death for alleged espionage activities. The accused were said to be part of a network linked to American, Israeli, and Saudi intelligence agencies.

According to the Houthi-run SABA news agency, the Specialised Criminal Court delivered its verdict on Saturday. Beyond the death sentences, additional punishments included a 10-year prison term for a man and a woman, with one acquittal recorded. Defense lawyer Abdulbasit Ghazi noted that the verdicts are open to appeal.

This development is part of a broader crackdown by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who have detained thousands, including UN staff, over allegations of spying. The crackdown corresponds with intensified regional hostilities, including recent Houthi missile and drone attacks on Israel and the Red Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli Airstrike in Beirut Targets Hezbollah Leader Amid Tensions

Israeli Airstrike in Beirut Targets Hezbollah Leader Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Bus Overturns in Haryana: 15 Injured in Accident

Bus Overturns in Haryana: 15 Injured in Accident

 India
3
Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

 Nepal
4
Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025