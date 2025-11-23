Houthi Court Orders Death Penalty for 'Foreign Spies'

The Houthi-controlled court in Yemen's capital has taken a decisive stance, sentencing 17 individuals to death for alleged espionage activities. The accused were said to be part of a network linked to American, Israeli, and Saudi intelligence agencies.

According to the Houthi-run SABA news agency, the Specialised Criminal Court delivered its verdict on Saturday. Beyond the death sentences, additional punishments included a 10-year prison term for a man and a woman, with one acquittal recorded. Defense lawyer Abdulbasit Ghazi noted that the verdicts are open to appeal.

This development is part of a broader crackdown by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who have detained thousands, including UN staff, over allegations of spying. The crackdown corresponds with intensified regional hostilities, including recent Houthi missile and drone attacks on Israel and the Red Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)