Controversy Over Electoral Roll Revision Intensifies Amidst Allegations and Tragedies
The Congress party has criticized the BJP and the Election Commission over the deaths of booth-level officers during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Alleging voter suppression and unnecessary pressure on officials, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge claim the exercise undermines democracy.
The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) following the deaths of several booth-level officers (BLOs) involved in the special intensive revision of electoral rolls across various states.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges that the chaotic exercise, which he describes as 'imposed oppression,' has led to the deaths of 16 BLOs in just three weeks, attributing these tragic losses to heart attacks, stress, and even suicides.
Echoing the sentiments, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has compared the situation to previous government mishaps like demonetization and the COVID-19 lockdown, accusing the BJP of prioritizing power over democratic values and human lives.
