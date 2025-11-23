Left Menu

EU's Crucial Role in Ukraine Peace Deal

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasizes that Ukraine's borders must not be altered by force, its military strength must remain robust, and the European Union should play a pivotal role in any peace agreement. Talks continue between global powers to establish a comprehensive peace plan.

Updated: 23-11-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:34 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has underscored the importance of maintaining Ukraine's current borders and ensuring the country retains a robust military. She stressed the European Union's essential role in any peace agreement with Ukraine.

Von der Leyen's remarks came as high-level discussions in Geneva took place involving key officials from the United States, France, Britain, Germany, and Ukraine. The talks focused on Washington's proposed plan to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

She emphasized that any plausible peace plan must halt violence immediately and prevent the potential for future conflict, highlighting the need for Ukraine to determine its own course. The EU's influence in securing peace is deemed crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

