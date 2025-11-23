Rethinking the Lokpal Act: Ensuring Accountability in Anti-Corruption Efforts

The Lokpal Act, a key law in India's anti-corruption framework, might soon undergo significant changes to address concerns regarding its effective implementation. According to sources, there is a "strong feeling" within government circles about the need to revise some of the law's provisions.

Implemented in 2014, the act came to life when the Lokpal finally began its duties in 2019. The concerns stem mainly from the scope of discretion allowed under the current law, with specific attention on the chairperson's authority to preside over cases through a single bench.

The precedent set by former Lokpal chairperson Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, who constituted multiple benches for expeditious case handling, contrasts with the current approach that might be affecting the swift resolution of corruption complaints. Calls for reevaluation are becoming stronger to align the Lokpal's processes with those of other investigating agencies like CBI and CVC.

