Tragedy in Ternopil: Deadly Russian Strike Amid Peace Talks

Ukrainian authorities reported that a devastating Russian missile strike on Ternopil last week claimed 34 lives, making it the deadliest attack on civilians in 2025.

The Russian missile struck an apartment building on Tuesday, just ahead of the U.S. unveiling a peace plan aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Officials from Europe, Ukraine, and the U.S. gathered in Geneva to discuss the draft peace plan, while Ukrainian authorities, including Taras Pastukh of the Ternopil military administration, coordinated efforts to identify the victims, with 33 identified at this point.

(With inputs from agencies.)