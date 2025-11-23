Safety Armbands: A Guardian Angel for Children at Sabarimala

In a move to enhance child safety, police have introduced armbands for children participating in the Sabarimala pilgrimage, officials announced on Sunday. These armbands are intended to prevent children from getting lost amid the dense crowds.

The armbands, distributed at Pamba, feature the child's name and the accompanying guardian's contact number, police specify. Additionally, a QR code containing the child's details is included for quick identification and assistance.

Parents are advised to ensure the armband remains on the child until the pilgrimage concludes, enabling quick location of the guardians if a child wanders off. With over 70,000 pilgrims visiting daily during the 'mandala-makaravilakku' season, these measures are crucial for child safety.

