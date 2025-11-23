Election Commission Tackles 'Animal' Voter Roll Debacle

The Election Commission has initiated corrective measures after incidents of non-human images appearing on the voters' list in Bihar came to light. Field staff in Assam are tasked with checking and replacing any such entries.

The Election Commission's directive includes generating software-based reports to pinpoint 'black and white images', 'non-human images', and other discrepancies. Booth-level officers are responsible for field verification and collection of replacement photos, ensuring accuracy in the electoral roll.

Scheduled for its final publication on February 10, 2026, the voter list is undergoing an intensive review to rectify errors and standardize addresses. This effort is part of a special revision process slated for completion ahead of the qualifying date, January 1, 2026.

