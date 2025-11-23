Left Menu

Election Commission Tackles 'Animal' Voter Roll Debacle

The Election Commission has instructed field staff in Assam to verify and replace non-human and 'no image' entries in the voters' list following reports of animals' photos being used. Comprehensive checks will be conducted to ensure proper voter information ahead of the upcoming electoral roll publication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 19:19 IST
Election Commission Tackles 'Animal' Voter Roll Debacle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has initiated corrective measures after incidents of non-human images appearing on the voters' list in Bihar came to light. Field staff in Assam are tasked with checking and replacing any such entries.

The Election Commission's directive includes generating software-based reports to pinpoint 'black and white images', 'non-human images', and other discrepancies. Booth-level officers are responsible for field verification and collection of replacement photos, ensuring accuracy in the electoral roll.

Scheduled for its final publication on February 10, 2026, the voter list is undergoing an intensive review to rectify errors and standardize addresses. This effort is part of a special revision process slated for completion ahead of the qualifying date, January 1, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uma Bharti Warns Against Babur Mosque Construction

Uma Bharti Warns Against Babur Mosque Construction

 India
2
Scotland's Redemption: A Dominant Victory Over Tonga

Scotland's Redemption: A Dominant Victory Over Tonga

 United Kingdom
3
Massive Voter Coverage Achieved in West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision

Massive Voter Coverage Achieved in West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision

 India
4
Developing Nations Demand Action at G20 Summit

Developing Nations Demand Action at G20 Summit

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025