Assam's Anti-Polygamy Bill Sparks Debate - Is It a Political Move?

In a bid to quash polygamy, Assam's government has spearheaded a new bill that has ignited widespread discourse across the region. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has firmly stated that the initiative is not designed to target the 'Miyans', a term commonly associated with Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, but spans across religious demographics, including Hindus.

While polygamy is more prevalent among the 'Miyas', Sarma advocates for vigilant checks without isolating any specific religious group. He further emphasized his stance against 'doubtful Miyas', drawing criticism from opposition parties, notably Congress, which he claims relies heavily on their support, dubbing them 'oxygen' for the party.

As Assam gears up for the assembly elections, Sarma alleges financial misdeeds by Congress in candidate selection, hinting at the party's focus on minority-heavy constituencies. Meanwhile, his administration is actively extending welfare schemes, including Orunudoi, to 'Miyas', aiming to blend growth with social responsibility.

