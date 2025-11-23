Left Menu

Triple Talaq After Dowry Dispute Sparks Investigation

A woman named Muskan reported to police that her husband, Asif, issued a 'triple talaq' after she refused to meet dowry demands. The complaint includes allegations of domestic violence and harassment by Asif and his family. An investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 23-11-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 19:35 IST
Triple Talaq After Dowry Dispute Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman has filed a police complaint alleging her husband gave her 'triple talaq' following a dowry dispute. The incident was reported by Muskan, who claims her husband Asif, along with six family members, harassed her for a motorcycle and Rs 2 lakh.

Station House Officer Naresh Tyagi confirmed that an FIR has been registered against Asif and the accused relatives for charges including dowry harassment and instant triple talaq. Muskan's complaint details incidents of physical abuse and confinement at her in-laws' residence.

Police records reveal that Muskan, married three years ago and mother to a daughter, faced increasing pressure from her in-laws after childbirth. Despite family mediation attempts, the situation escalated, leading to the alleged talaq pronounced on November 15. Authorities are now undertaking a detailed investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Voter Coverage Achieved in West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision

Massive Voter Coverage Achieved in West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision

 India
2
Developing Nations Demand Action at G20 Summit

Developing Nations Demand Action at G20 Summit

 South Africa
3
Tamil Nadu Election Preparation: Enumeration Forms Distribution Nears Completion

Tamil Nadu Election Preparation: Enumeration Forms Distribution Nears Comple...

 India
4
Unity and Division: COP30's Climate Summit Drama

Unity and Division: COP30's Climate Summit Drama

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025