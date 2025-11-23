Triple Talaq After Dowry Dispute Sparks Investigation

A woman has filed a police complaint alleging her husband gave her 'triple talaq' following a dowry dispute. The incident was reported by Muskan, who claims her husband Asif, along with six family members, harassed her for a motorcycle and Rs 2 lakh.

Station House Officer Naresh Tyagi confirmed that an FIR has been registered against Asif and the accused relatives for charges including dowry harassment and instant triple talaq. Muskan's complaint details incidents of physical abuse and confinement at her in-laws' residence.

Police records reveal that Muskan, married three years ago and mother to a daughter, faced increasing pressure from her in-laws after childbirth. Despite family mediation attempts, the situation escalated, leading to the alleged talaq pronounced on November 15. Authorities are now undertaking a detailed investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)