Police Crack Down on Inter-State Vehicle Theft Ring

Police apprehended an inter-state gang involved in vehicle theft, sandalwood smuggling, and drug trafficking. The gang members dismantled stolen vehicles in Tamil Nadu to sell parts. The prime accused, Siddiq, faces numerous charges, while the group operated in Kerala and Tamil Nadu since 2005.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-11-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 20:15 IST
Police arrested an inter-state gang accused of vehicle theft, sandalwood smuggling, and drug trafficking, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The suspects include Siddiq, Aboobacker Siddiq, and Shajid, who dismantled cars in Tamil Nadu. The gang's activities came to light during a highway investigation in connection with a car theft in Nettoor.

Faced with multiple charges across Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the gang used to dispose of their mobile phones post-theft, complicating police efforts. They have been remanded into custody, police reported.

