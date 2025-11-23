Police Crack Down on Inter-State Vehicle Theft Ring

Police arrested an inter-state gang accused of vehicle theft, sandalwood smuggling, and drug trafficking, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The suspects include Siddiq, Aboobacker Siddiq, and Shajid, who dismantled cars in Tamil Nadu. The gang's activities came to light during a highway investigation in connection with a car theft in Nettoor.

Faced with multiple charges across Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the gang used to dispose of their mobile phones post-theft, complicating police efforts. They have been remanded into custody, police reported.

