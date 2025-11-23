Left Menu

Tragic Turn: Minister's Aide's Wife Found Dead Amidst Domestic Dispute

Gauri Palve, wife of Maharashtra minister's aide Anant Garje, allegedly committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Mumbai. An abetment of suicide case has been filed against Garje and relatives. Palve's family claims harassment and demands a detailed investigation, involving the Chief Minister and his deputies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 20:17 IST
Tragic Turn: Minister's Aide's Wife Found Dead Amidst Domestic Dispute
In a tragic development, Gauri Palve, the wife of a personal assistant to Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde, allegedly took her own life, hanging herself in her central Mumbai flat. The incident has sparked a police investigation into allegations of domestic abuse, leading to an abetment of suicide case against her husband, Anant Garje, and two relatives.

The couple, who married in February, faced increasing tensions, reportedly fueled by Garje's extramarital affair. Palve's family has claimed she suffered from continuous harassment, prompting their calls for a thorough investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Her uncle specifically urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure justice.

Minister Munde has expressed deep concern over the incident, insisting on a detailed probe to uncover any improprieties in the investigation. She acknowledged the grief of Palve's family, stressing the necessity for the police to handle the case with utmost seriousness and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

