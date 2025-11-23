Left Menu

Productive Talks Aim at Ending Ukraine Conflict

U.S. and Ukrainian officials met in Geneva to discuss a U.S. plan to end the Ukraine war. The talks have been described as productive, with some areas reaching conclusive points. Detailed discussions took place as a precursor to finalizing a formal agreement.

In a bid to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, U.S. and Ukrainian officials convened in Geneva on Sunday to deliberate over a U.S. proposal. The discussions have been labeled as productive and even conclusive in certain areas, according to a U.S. official speaking to Reuters.

The delegations involved engaged in detailed conversations about the plan, marking a preparatory step towards formal talks intended to refine and finalize the specifics of an eventual agreement.

With the stakes high, these productive discussions carry significant potential for advancing peace efforts, as both parties seek to iron out the remaining details of the proposed agreement.

