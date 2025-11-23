Left Menu

Youth Murder at Wedding: Minor Arrested in Shocking Jharkhand Case

In Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, police arrested a minor for the murder of 25-year-old Gulshan Sikhiyan at a wedding. The tenth-grade student shot Sikhiyan as revenge for an insult to his father. A country-made pistol was recovered, and both the minor and his accomplice are in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sahibganj | Updated: 23-11-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 22:38 IST
In a tragic turn of events, a minor school student has been arrested for the murder of a young man in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district. The incident occurred at a wedding function, and the motive behind the murder was reportedly revenge for an alleged insult.

According to Shashi Singh, the Officer-in-Charge at the Jirawadi Police Station, the investigation led to the arrest of Pawan Kumar Paswan, who admitted to providing the murder weapon to the minor. The student, a tenth grader, allegedly used the pistol to shoot 25-year-old Gulshan Sikhiyan.

Authorities have recovered the weapon and detained both the minor and Paswan. The community is left in shock as they grapple with this senseless act of violence at what was meant to be a joyful celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

