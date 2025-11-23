Spa Raids in Gwalior: Legal Action Against Immoral Activities
Police detained ten individuals, including seven women, during raids at two spa centers in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, for involvement in immoral activities. These raids followed suspicions of illicit activities in the City Centre area. Legal measures are being pursued, confirmed Additional Superintendent of Police, Vidita Dagar.
In a significant crackdown, police in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, detained seven women and three men during raids at two spa centers on Sunday night. The operation, focusing on combating immoral activities, was prompted by reports of suspicious conduct in the City Centre area.
The raids took place in the Tulsi Vihar area where occupants were found in compromising situations. Authorities revealed that customers and women were discovered in objectionable conditions, necessitating immediate intervention.
Additional Superintendent of Police Vidita Dagar briefed reporters, affirming that legal proceedings are underway against those involved. The actions highlight the police's commitment to maintaining public morality and legal standards in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
