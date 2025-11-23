Left Menu

Crackdown on Negligence: Uttar Pradesh BLOs Face Action During Electoral Roll Revision

The Bahraich district administration in Uttar Pradesh is taking disciplinary action against booth-level officers (BLOs) and other staff for neglect during a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Several BLOs have been booked, with salaries withheld and suspensions issued, as officials emphasize adherence to prescribed norms.

The Bahraich district administration has commenced strict measures against booth-level officers (BLOs) and other staff due to negligence identified during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, officials announced on Sunday.

This action includes booking five BLOs, withholding salaries for 42 personnel, and suspending a revenue lekhpal. The measures were implemented following a review which highlighted non-compliance with established protocols among several officials, according to Payagpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ashwini Pandey.

Disciplinary actions have been taken against several officers, including suspensions and salary withholdings, as officials strive to maintain strict adherence to the ongoing electoral revision process. The crackdown reflects broader efforts by the district administration to ensure the integrity of the electoral roll revision.

