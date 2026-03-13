Left Menu

Transparency Boost: EC's First Supplementary Electoral Rolls to Release Soon

The Election Commission (EC) is set to release the first supplementary electoral rolls following guidelines from the Supreme Court. The move aims to increase transparency by listing voters whose applications are under adjudication and help them track their status ahead of upcoming assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:20 IST
Transparency Boost: EC's First Supplementary Electoral Rolls to Release Soon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) is poised to release the first supplementary electoral rolls before the end of next week, according to insiders. This development follows the February 28 publication of the final voter list and addresses transparency mandates set by the Supreme Court.

The supplementary list will cover approximately 60 lakh voters marked 'under adjudication' in the final roll. This includes 15 lakh names already processed and additional ones set for scrutiny within the next five days, ensuring their status is updated 24 hours before publication, potentially by next Friday.

To facilitate the process, the Chief Electoral Officer's office in Kolkata has developed software shared with judicial officers to aid in managing the procedure. The EC's efforts, guided by Supreme Court and Calcutta High Court directives, are expected to enhance clarity for voters about the status of their applications, bolstering the integrity of the electoral roll revision process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026