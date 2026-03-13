Transparency Boost: EC's First Supplementary Electoral Rolls to Release Soon
The Election Commission (EC) is set to release the first supplementary electoral rolls following guidelines from the Supreme Court. The move aims to increase transparency by listing voters whose applications are under adjudication and help them track their status ahead of upcoming assembly polls.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission (EC) is poised to release the first supplementary electoral rolls before the end of next week, according to insiders. This development follows the February 28 publication of the final voter list and addresses transparency mandates set by the Supreme Court.
The supplementary list will cover approximately 60 lakh voters marked 'under adjudication' in the final roll. This includes 15 lakh names already processed and additional ones set for scrutiny within the next five days, ensuring their status is updated 24 hours before publication, potentially by next Friday.
To facilitate the process, the Chief Electoral Officer's office in Kolkata has developed software shared with judicial officers to aid in managing the procedure. The EC's efforts, guided by Supreme Court and Calcutta High Court directives, are expected to enhance clarity for voters about the status of their applications, bolstering the integrity of the electoral roll revision process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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