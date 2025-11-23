The Fall of Hezbollah's Chief: Inside the Strike That Killed Haytham Ali Tabtabai

The Israeli military has confirmed the killing of Haytham Ali Tabtabai, Hezbollah's chief military strategist, in a covert operation near Lebanon's capital, defying an ongoing ceasefire. Despite the truce, the operation highlights the enduring tension between Israel and Hezbollah.

Most of Hezbollah's senior leaders were neutralized in a preceding conflict lasting from October 2023 to November 2024. However, Tabtabai, who was promoted to chief of staff following these events, became the latest target, illustrating Israel's continued strategic aggressions post-conflict.

Tabtabai, famously known for his strategic prowess, joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and quickly ascended its hierarchy. His leadership in Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force and subsequent rise as chief of staff points to his significant role. His death marks a pivotal strike against Hezbollah's operational capabilities.

