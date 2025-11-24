Escalation in Beirut: Hezbollah's Top Military Leader Killed
Israel targeted and reportedly killed Hezbollah's acting chief of staff, Ali Tabtabai, in a strike on Beirut. This has escalated tensions despite a U.S.-mediated truce. The Lebanese health ministry confirmed five deaths. Israel asserts the strike aims to prevent Hezbollah's resurgence, leading to diplomatic appeals for intervention.
In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israel conducted an airstrike in Beirut on Sunday, allegedly killing Hezbollah's acting chief of staff, Ali Tabtabai. This action, despite a prior U.S.-brokered ceasefire, marks the first such strike in months outside Lebanon's capital.
Hezbollah has yet to confirm Tabtabai's death, but the group's official, Mahmoud Qmati, condemned the attack, suggesting it breached established boundaries and warning of potential retaliation. Lebanon's health ministry reported five casualties and numerous injuries, heightening the situation's urgency.
As violence simmers, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reasserted his stance against Hezbollah's military capabilities. Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has called for international intervention, especially as the country anticipates Pope Leo's visit, hoping it might herald a shift toward peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Japan's Bold Remarks on Taiwan: Tensions Rise with China
A Fragile Peace: The U.S.-Ukraine Plan Amid Rising Tensions
Tensions Rise in Bid to End Ukraine War as U.S. Draft Plan Faces Backlash
China and Germany Strengthen Economic Ties Amid Global Tensions
Turmoil in Beirut: Israel Airstrike Targets Hezbollah's Chief