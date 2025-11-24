Escalation in Beirut: Hezbollah's Top Military Leader Killed

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israel conducted an airstrike in Beirut on Sunday, allegedly killing Hezbollah's acting chief of staff, Ali Tabtabai. This action, despite a prior U.S.-brokered ceasefire, marks the first such strike in months outside Lebanon's capital.

Hezbollah has yet to confirm Tabtabai's death, but the group's official, Mahmoud Qmati, condemned the attack, suggesting it breached established boundaries and warning of potential retaliation. Lebanon's health ministry reported five casualties and numerous injuries, heightening the situation's urgency.

As violence simmers, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reasserted his stance against Hezbollah's military capabilities. Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has called for international intervention, especially as the country anticipates Pope Leo's visit, hoping it might herald a shift toward peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)