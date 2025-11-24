India and Italy Unite to Combat Terrorism Financing
India and Italy have launched a collaborative initiative to combat terrorism financing, following discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. The agreement aims to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in areas such as trade, defense, and technology, while also supporting global counter-terrorism efforts.
- Country:
- South Africa
In a significant diplomatic move, India and Italy have announced their joint initiative to combat the financing of terrorism. This development came after crucial talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg.
The initiative, formally titled the 'India-Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism,' reflects a renewed commitment by both nations to tackle terrorism by bolstering security collaboration. This strategic alliance encompasses various areas, including trade, defense, and cutting-edge technology.
The leaders also highlighted progress in their bilateral Strategic Partnership, underscoring advancements in trade, investment, and innovation. With a shared commitment to global platforms like FATF and the Global Counterterrorism Forum, both countries aim to fortify their economic and security ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi's Global Diplomacy: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities
Diplomatic Bridges: South Korea's Strategic Moves at the G20 Summit
Diplomacy in Motion: South Korea Engages China and Japan at G20
Global Diplomacy at G20: Modi's Strategic Moves in Johannesburg
India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership Strengthened at G20 Summit