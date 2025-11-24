India and Italy Unite to Combat Terrorism Financing

In a significant diplomatic move, India and Italy have announced their joint initiative to combat the financing of terrorism. This development came after crucial talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

The initiative, formally titled the 'India-Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism,' reflects a renewed commitment by both nations to tackle terrorism by bolstering security collaboration. This strategic alliance encompasses various areas, including trade, defense, and cutting-edge technology.

The leaders also highlighted progress in their bilateral Strategic Partnership, underscoring advancements in trade, investment, and innovation. With a shared commitment to global platforms like FATF and the Global Counterterrorism Forum, both countries aim to fortify their economic and security ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)