Left Menu

India and Italy Unite to Combat Terrorism Financing

India and Italy have launched a collaborative initiative to combat terrorism financing, following discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. The agreement aims to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in areas such as trade, defense, and technology, while also supporting global counter-terrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-11-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 00:06 IST
India and Italy Unite to Combat Terrorism Financing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a significant diplomatic move, India and Italy have announced their joint initiative to combat the financing of terrorism. This development came after crucial talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

The initiative, formally titled the 'India-Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism,' reflects a renewed commitment by both nations to tackle terrorism by bolstering security collaboration. This strategic alliance encompasses various areas, including trade, defense, and cutting-edge technology.

The leaders also highlighted progress in their bilateral Strategic Partnership, underscoring advancements in trade, investment, and innovation. With a shared commitment to global platforms like FATF and the Global Counterterrorism Forum, both countries aim to fortify their economic and security ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Real Madrid's Apology: Tribute Mix-Up Sparks Outcry

Real Madrid's Apology: Tribute Mix-Up Sparks Outcry

 Spain
2
Leadership Shuffle at GoTo: CEO Patrick Walujo Steps Down Amid Merger Talks

Leadership Shuffle at GoTo: CEO Patrick Walujo Steps Down Amid Merger Talks

 Global
3
ADHD Medication Misuse: A Growing Concern as Prescriptions Quadruple

ADHD Medication Misuse: A Growing Concern as Prescriptions Quadruple

 Australia
4
Municipal Dispute Turns Deadly, Father-Son Duo Arrested

Municipal Dispute Turns Deadly, Father-Son Duo Arrested

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025