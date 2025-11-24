Hezbollah's Military Leader Killed in Israeli Strike: Aftermath of Ceasefire
Israeli military has killed Hezbollah's top military leader, Haytham Ali Tabtabai, in Lebanon, despite a year-long ceasefire. Tabtabai rose in Hezbollah's ranks after other leaders were eliminated and was appointed chief of staff. His death marks a significant Israeli operation post-ceasefire.
In a bold military operation that has captured international attention, the Israeli military has successfully eliminated Hezbollah's top military official, Haytham Ali Tabtabai. The strike took place on the outskirts of Lebanon's capital despite an ongoing year-long ceasefire between the two sides.
Israel officially announced the operation, and Hezbollah confirmed the death of Tabtabai, calling him a 'great jihadist commander.' The incident occurs in the context of a broader conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, which had seen most of the Iran-backed group's leadership eliminated during a war from October 2023 to November 2024, before a U.S.-brokered truce was implemented.
Tabtabai had ascended to the role of chief of staff following the deaths of other senior Hezbollah figures. Known for his involvement with Hezbollah since the 1980s, including service in its elite Radwan Force, his death highlights the ongoing tensions and complex dynamics in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
