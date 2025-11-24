Outcry in Odisha: Demands for Justice in Shocking Case

A 16-year-old girl from Odisha's Khurda district has reportedly been kidnapped and gang-raped, according to police reports on Monday. The victim's parents first reported her missing after she failed to return from school.

The victim's mother later filed a police complaint accusing a male friend and his associates of the crime. The girl, belonging to a Dalit community, is receiving treatment at Capital Hospital, where her condition is stable. Authorities have questioned several individuals but have yet to make any arrests.

The shocking incident has triggered a political uproar, with opposition parties BJD and Congress criticizing the ruling BJP and urging strong measures against the perpetrators. Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and Congress's Pruthvi Ballabh Patnaik have both called for urgent action.

(With inputs from agencies.)