Left Menu

Outcry in Odisha: Demands for Justice in Shocking Case

A 16-year-old girl was reportedly kidnapped and gang-raped in Odisha's Khurda district. The girl's parents initially filed a missing person complaint before learning of the assault. The incident has sparked political outcry, with demands for stringent action against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-11-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:16 IST
Outcry in Odisha: Demands for Justice in Shocking Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl from Odisha's Khurda district has reportedly been kidnapped and gang-raped, according to police reports on Monday. The victim's parents first reported her missing after she failed to return from school.

The victim's mother later filed a police complaint accusing a male friend and his associates of the crime. The girl, belonging to a Dalit community, is receiving treatment at Capital Hospital, where her condition is stable. Authorities have questioned several individuals but have yet to make any arrests.

The shocking incident has triggered a political uproar, with opposition parties BJD and Congress criticizing the ruling BJP and urging strong measures against the perpetrators. Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and Congress's Pruthvi Ballabh Patnaik have both called for urgent action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

 India
2
West Bengal Governor Responds to Reverse Migration Concerns

West Bengal Governor Responds to Reverse Migration Concerns

 India
3
Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India

Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India

 India
4
Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Hezbollah Leaders

Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Hezbollah Leaders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025