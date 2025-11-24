Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds in Hazaribag: Man Shot Dead in Sleep

In Hazaribag, Jharkhand, a 35-year-old man named Ruplal Karmali was reportedly shot dead by unidentified perpetrators at his home. Police are investigating the incident, and an FIR has been lodged. The body was taken to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College for post-mortem. No arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:08 IST
In a chilling incident in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, a 35-year-old man was reportedly shot dead while asleep at his residence. The victim has been identified as Ruplal Karmali from Baghubar Tola in Bundu village.

The incident, which has left the community in shock, occurred during the early hours of Monday. Unidentified assailants are said to be responsible, sparking a widespread investigation by local authorities.

Hazaribag's Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pawan Kumar confirmed that an FIR was lodged following statements from Karmali's family. While the body has been sent for a post-mortem at Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital, no arrests have been made so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

