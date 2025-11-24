CBI Cracks Down on Cyber Fraud Kingpin

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Vikas Kumar Nimar, a primary suspect in a significant cyber fraud operation targeting US citizens. The arrest marks a crucial development in the ongoing investigation into illegal call centres.

Nimar, allegedly associated with the operations of VC Infrometrix Pvt Ltd, was apprehended in Lucknow after evading authorities for over a year. CBI officials discovered Nimar in the act of running another illicit call center during a raid in Lucknow, leading to his capture.

Authorities seized 52 laptops containing substantial digital evidence from the illegal operation. This arrest concludes a case registered on September 24, 2024, involving four unlawful call centres in Pune, Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam where Nimar was identified as an instrumental figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)