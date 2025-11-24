CBI Cracks Down on Cyber Fraud Kingpin
The CBI has apprehended Vikas Kumar Nimar, key accused in a cyber fraud case involving illegal call centres targeting US nationals. Arrested in Lucknow, Nimar allegedly operated VC Infrometrix Pvt Ltd and other illegal centres. Numerous incriminating digital evidence were seized during the operation.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Vikas Kumar Nimar, a primary suspect in a significant cyber fraud operation targeting US citizens. The arrest marks a crucial development in the ongoing investigation into illegal call centres.
Nimar, allegedly associated with the operations of VC Infrometrix Pvt Ltd, was apprehended in Lucknow after evading authorities for over a year. CBI officials discovered Nimar in the act of running another illicit call center during a raid in Lucknow, leading to his capture.
Authorities seized 52 laptops containing substantial digital evidence from the illegal operation. This arrest concludes a case registered on September 24, 2024, involving four unlawful call centres in Pune, Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam where Nimar was identified as an instrumental figure.
