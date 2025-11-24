Maharashtra Police Re-examine Historic Blast Incidents Amid Security Concerns
In response to a recent car blast in Delhi, Maharashtra Police will reevaluate past major fire and explosion incidents for possible anti-national links. Security agencies are vigilant, focusing on online radicalization and monitoring of certain groups. Checks on construction sites and Kashmiri students are part of the precautionary measures.
Following the car blast in Delhi, Maharashtra Police will revisit investigations into major accidental fires and explosions from the past three years, according to a senior official. The directive aims to uncover any possible anti-national or terrorist involvement previously overlooked.
Police units, including city commissioners and superintendents, have been tasked with re-examining specific incidents involving substantial casualties. This move comes as security agencies remain on high alert after the Red Fort explosion that claimed 15 lives, prompting a deeper investigation into potential anti-national schemes.
Authorities are intensifying efforts to monitor online radicalization through social media and track individuals involved with groups like PFI, SIMI, and SDPI. Concurrently, police are verifying identities at construction sites to detect illegal residents, and conducting background checks on Kashmiri students in Maharashtra's major cities, maintaining close communication with educational institutions.
