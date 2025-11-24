Left Menu

Maharashtra Police Re-examine Historic Blast Incidents Amid Security Concerns

In response to a recent car blast in Delhi, Maharashtra Police will reevaluate past major fire and explosion incidents for possible anti-national links. Security agencies are vigilant, focusing on online radicalization and monitoring of certain groups. Checks on construction sites and Kashmiri students are part of the precautionary measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:57 IST
Maharashtra Police Re-examine Historic Blast Incidents Amid Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following the car blast in Delhi, Maharashtra Police will revisit investigations into major accidental fires and explosions from the past three years, according to a senior official. The directive aims to uncover any possible anti-national or terrorist involvement previously overlooked.

Police units, including city commissioners and superintendents, have been tasked with re-examining specific incidents involving substantial casualties. This move comes as security agencies remain on high alert after the Red Fort explosion that claimed 15 lives, prompting a deeper investigation into potential anti-national schemes.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to monitor online radicalization through social media and track individuals involved with groups like PFI, SIMI, and SDPI. Concurrently, police are verifying identities at construction sites to detect illegal residents, and conducting background checks on Kashmiri students in Maharashtra's major cities, maintaining close communication with educational institutions.

TRENDING

1
West Bengal Governor Responds to Reverse Migration Concerns

West Bengal Governor Responds to Reverse Migration Concerns

 India
2
Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India

Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India

 India
3
Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Hezbollah Leaders

Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Hezbollah Leaders

 Global
4
AEIM's Rs 10,000 Crore Investment: Transforming Raipur into a Semiconductor Hub

AEIM's Rs 10,000 Crore Investment: Transforming Raipur into a Semiconductor ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025