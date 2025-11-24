US Senators Call for Investigation into Facebook Scam Ads

In a significant move, U.S. Senators Josh Hawley and Richard Blumenthal have urged federal authorities to investigate Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, over allegations of hosting scam advertisements on its platforms.

The senators addressed their concerns to the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission, emphasizing the need for immediate investigations and strong enforcement actions if these reports of fraudulent ads are confirmed.

They highlighted the importance of using all available measures to ensure Meta discontinues such practices and faces appropriate penalties, underscoring the severity of the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)