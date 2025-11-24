Durban Innovators Shine at Global Entrepreneurship Festival in Accra

Durban’s innovators and small businesses made a powerful mark on the international stage at the Global Entrepreneurship Festival (GEF) 2025, held in Accra, Ghana, from 21–23 November 2025. Recognised as Africa’s largest platform for enterprise, innovation, and technology-driven business development, this year’s festival reinforced the continent’s growing leadership in entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and sustainable growth.

Hosted during Global Entrepreneurship Week, the theme for 2025 — “AI-Powered Entrepreneur: Creating a Sustainable Planet” — captured the technological and environmental priorities shaping Africa’s future. Over 10,000 participants from more than 70 countries attended in person, with millions more reached through virtual formats.

Durban SMMEs Stand Out Among Global Innovators

Among the 100+ global exhibitors, 10 high-potential SMMEs from Durban participated with support from:

eThekwini Municipality

Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal (TIKZN)

This backing significantly enhanced the visibility of Durban’s emerging entrepreneurs, enabling new market access opportunities, business partnerships, and successful product showcases.

For many exhibitors, GEF 2025 proved to be a breakthrough moment, opening pathways to international markets and strengthening regional trade networks.

Success Stories: Durban Entrepreneurs Seal International Deals

1. Nolwazi Thusi — Green Everything Recycling

Founder of Green Everything Recycling, Thusi transforms recyclable materials into contemporary furniture, décor, and art. Her commitment to circular economy innovation resonated with buyers and sustainability advocates, enabling her to secure international sales at the festival.

Thusi described GEF as:

“A valuable platform to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs committed to impactful change.”

Her success highlights the global appetite for environmentally conscious products emerging from South Africa.

2. Lusanda Linqe — Mangala Kreationz

Fashion entrepreneur Lusanda Linqe, founder of Mangala Kreationz, celebrated strong sales and expanded supplier networks. She secured access to unique Ghanaian textiles, which she said will enrich her brand’s design identity and expand its product line.

Linqe emphasised the importance of learning and collaboration:

“My highlight was the successful sales and new supplier relationships that will strengthen my brand.”

eThekwini’s Leadership: Championing Global Access for Local Entrepreneurs

Leading the delegation, eThekwini City Manager Musa Mbhele commended Durban’s SMMEs for effectively leveraging the festival’s global platform. He praised their innovation, resilience, and readiness to engage with international markets.

Mbhele delivered a keynote address highlighting:

Durban’s innovation ecosystem

SMME development strategies

Commitment to building a globally competitive entrepreneurial environment

Support programmes for tech-enabled and export-ready businesses

He applauded the professionalism and global relevance of GEF, emphasising its alignment with Africa’s development priorities, especially in digital transformation and youth entrepreneurship.

Mbhele also expressed Durban’s interest in hosting a future edition of GEF, positioning the city as a gateway for African innovation, trade, and collaboration.

Strengthening African Partnerships and Diaspora Engagement

A central theme in Mbhele’s engagements was the importance of African unity in fostering an enabling environment for entrepreneurs.

“The diaspora plays a critical role in opening new markets, expanding resources and building networks that drive inclusion and economic resilience,” Mbhele said.

He underscored that cross-border alliances can:

Expand trade routes

Unlock new investment opportunities

Enhance knowledge exchange

Support the growth of Africa’s SMME ecosystem

For Durban entrepreneurs, GEF 2025 opened doors to multi-country partnerships spanning West, East, and Southern Africa, as well as the broader global diaspora.

A Festival of Innovation, Technology and Creative Expression

GEF 2025 offered a diverse blend of activities and platforms:

Cutting-edge AI innovation showcases

Empowerment and capacity-building workshops

Robotics and engineering demonstrations

Global Leadership Forum sessions

High-level keynote presentations by industry leaders

Cultural and creative showcases, including a fashion runway featuring African designers

The strong emphasis on AI-driven entrepreneurship highlighted the continent’s accelerating shift toward digital-first business models and technology-powered innovation.

A Launchpad for Future Growth

As Durban’s SMMEs return home, they do so with:

Newly formed partnerships

Access to international suppliers and distributors

Market leads across the continent

Valuable insights into global trends

Renewed inspiration to scale their ventures

Their achievements at GEF 2025 reaffirm Durban’s—and KwaZulu-Natal’s—position as a rising hub for innovation, creativity, and sustainable entrepreneurship.

The success of the delegation demonstrates the impact of exposure, collaboration, and targeted support in unlocking the full potential of South Africa’s SMME sector — a critical driver of inclusive economic growth in an increasingly interconnected world.