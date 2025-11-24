Left Menu

Justice Surya Kant's New Role as CJI: A Landmark Moment for India's Judiciary

Justice Surya Kant was sworn in as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, succeeding Justice B R Gavai, with expectations to strengthen constitutional values and public trust in the judiciary. His appointment is hailed as a breakthrough moment for Haryana, highlighting his dedication and notable legal career.

Updated: 24-11-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:02 IST
Justice Surya Kant
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hailed the elevation of Justice Surya Kant as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, emphasizing the critical timing for the judiciary. Kharge expressed confidence that Justice Kant's leadership would reinforce constitutional values and bolster public trust in the rule of law.

Justice Kant, known for his involvement in pivotal verdicts including the abrogation of Article 370, officially took the oath of office on Monday. The appointment, marking a new chapter for Haryana as he becomes the state's first CJI, follows the tenure of Justice B R Gavai.

Celebrating the moment, Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala highlighted Justice Kant's journey from a small village in Hisar to the apex judicial position as a testament to his perseverance and skill. The ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan witnessed attendance from dignitaries including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

