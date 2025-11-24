Left Menu

Supreme Court to Review New Pension Rules Amid Officer Outcry

A plea by retired Indian police officers questions the legality of pension rules introduced in the Finance Act 2025. The Supreme Court will hear the case in January 2024, as the petition argues that the rules discriminate against pensioners and defy previous judicial decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:06 IST
Supreme Court to Review New Pension Rules Amid Officer Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has sought responses from various Union ministries on a plea challenging the legality of a pension validation clause in the Finance Act 2025. The plea, filed by the Forum of Retired Indian Police Service Officers, argues that the clause discriminates against pensioners based on their retirement date and seeks to overturn three previous judicial decisions.

A bench led by Justices K V Viswanathan and Prasanna B Varale will hear the case in January 2024. The petition, filed through lawyer Alabhya Dhamija, contends that the clause violates the Constitution's principle of separation of powers by attempting to override binding judicial pronouncements.

The petition has named the ministries of finance, home, and law—as well as the departments of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare and Personnel and Training—as parties to the case. It seeks an order requiring adherence to a 2024 High Court decision and demands the payment of overdue pensions with interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Press Freedom at Stake: AP Takes On Trump in Landmark Case

Press Freedom at Stake: AP Takes On Trump in Landmark Case

 Global
2
West Bengal's Electoral Revamp: The SIR Challenge

West Bengal's Electoral Revamp: The SIR Challenge

 India
3
Ladakh's Airport Innovation: Blending Green Tech with Cultural Heritage

Ladakh's Airport Innovation: Blending Green Tech with Cultural Heritage

 India
4
Major Milestones: Kotak Celebrates 25th, NSE Backs Climate Innovation, Bajaj Sponsors Pune Tour

Major Milestones: Kotak Celebrates 25th, NSE Backs Climate Innovation, Bajaj...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025