Una District Enforces Emergency Armament Deposit
Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal has ordered all licensed arms holders in the district to deposit their weapons at local police stations within two days. The directive aims to maintain public safety following a shooting incident. Exemptions apply to security personnel and those facing verified threats.
In a decisive measure to enhance public safety, Una's Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal mandated that all licensed arms holders deposit their weapons at their nearest police station within 48 hours.
This directive follows a tragic shooting in the district's Lalsingi area, prompting authorities to reinforce law and order. Exemptions to the order include personnel from law enforcement and security agencies, with allowances for individuals facing immediate verified threats to their lives.
The public safety initiative underscores a robust legal stance, as non-compliance could lead to stringent actions. Officers have been instructed to ensure compliant procedures, including proper receipt issuance for the surrendered arms, which will be returned once the situation stabilizes.
