U.S. and Ukraine Seek Common Ground in Peace Talks with Russia

The United States and Ukraine are attempting to bridge differences in a peace plan to end the war with Russia, after revising a U.S. proposal seen as favoring the Kremlin. Talks held in Geneva resulted in a refined framework, gaining a mixed reception from Ukraine's allies, but challenges remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:09 IST
The United States and Ukraine, in an effort to address the ongoing conflict with Russia, have revised a peace proposal initially perceived as weighted in favor of Kremlin interests. Following discussions in Geneva, a "refined peace framework" has been drafted, though details remain under wraps. The dialogue has been cautiously welcomed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is grappling with both domestic and international pressures as his delegation returns home. The sudden pressure from the U.S. proposed peace plan, combined with recent political controversies, places Zelenskiy in a vulnerable position. Meanwhile, the U.S. President Donald Trump has insinuated potential progress in negotiations.

Despite the ongoing tension, European allies propose a counter-plan seeking a ceasefire along current front lines, with future territorial discussions. While European nations navigate the delicate balance of supporting Ukraine without alienating U.S. involvement, all parties continue to seek a lasting resolution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

